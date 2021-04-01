Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist and longtime Twins beat writer La Velle E. Neal III for a look ahead to the Twins season that starts Thursday in Milwaukee. Who will lead the Twins in a lot of different categories? What should we be concerned about? Did you know La Velle could do a pretty good impression of fellow columnist Patrick Reusse?

Also, Rand takes a look at a Wolves win fueled by their youngest players — and in particular by the defense of Jaden McDaniels. And he reassesses the 2020 season and absolves Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer of some blame.

