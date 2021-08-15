The Twins have won seven out of 10 games for only the second time this season, but what is particularly eye-opening is who they did it against: The three AL division leaders.

Aug. 5-8: 3-1 at Astros

The Twins had lost 11 of 15 games at Houston since 2015 before winning this four-game series.

Aug. 9-11: 2-1 vs. White Sox

Chicago had battered the Twins all year, only to drop a pair of one-run games in the final two meetings.

Aug. 13-15: 2-1 vs. Rays

Tampa Bay averaged 9.3 runs over seven games before the Twins brought that to a halt with a 12-0 victory Saturday.

