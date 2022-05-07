IMPACT PLAYER: Josh Winder, Twins
Gave up three singles and no earned runs in six innings, keeping his ERA in two starts at 0.00.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 Strikeouts recorded by Josh Winder in his first two career starts, the most in Twins history
3 Outfield assists by Trevor Larnach, tied for second-most in AL this season
1 Career home runs by Jose Miranda, the first Twins player since Eddie Rosario in 2015 to homer on his first-ever Target Field at-bat.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Both teams staying with goaltenders in dead-even Wild-Blues series
Marc-Andre Fleury and Ville Husso continue to hold things down as series switches to St. Louis.
Wild
Wild takes control of series with Game 3 blowout win over Blues
From the start - 39 seconds in, to be exact - the Wild was on its game and cruised to a 5-1 win to go up 2-1 in the series.
Sports
Carlson's RBI hit in 9th lifts Cardinals past Giants 3-2
Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Sports
Fleury makes 29 saves, Wild beat Blues 5-1, take series lead
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.
Sports
Trout, Díaz send Angels past Nats 3-0 for 3rd straight win
Mike Trout is in his second decade of delivering clutch hits and catalyzing the Los Angeles Angels' offense. For most of that first decade, his teammates on the mound weren't consistently good enough to turn enough of Trout's big hits into wins.