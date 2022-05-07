IMPACT PLAYER: Josh Winder, Twins

Gave up three singles and no earned runs in six innings, keeping his ERA in two starts at 0.00.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Strikeouts recorded by Josh Winder in his first two career starts, the most in Twins history

3 Outfield assists by Trevor Larnach, tied for second-most in AL this season

1 Career home runs by Jose Miranda, the first Twins player since Eddie Rosario in 2015 to homer on his first-ever Target Field at-bat.