The Twins didn't have a pick in the third round of the MLB amateur draft on Monday because it was forfeited when they signed Carlos Correa as a free agent.

But in the fourth round they chose Texas Tech pitcher Andrew Morris. The junior righthander had 91 strikeouts in 88 innings, posting an 8-2 record with a 4.58 ERA.

In the fifth round, they got Notre Dame College shortstop Ben Ross, and in the sixth round they picked Tennessee infielder Jorel Ortega.

Ross, playing for the Division II Falcons, is a junior who hit .392 with 14 home runs in 52 games. He is playing summer baseball for Wisconsin Rapids in the Northwoods League.

Ortega, from Fort Worth, Fla., had 18 home runs and 61 RBI in 66 games for the Vols, hitting .323 for a team that also included Stillwater's Drew Gilbert. Gilbert was a first-round pick, 28th overall, by Houston.

Other Twins picks:

Seventh round: University of Toledo pitcher Kyle Jones. The righthander set a school record with 114 strikeouts and was 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 91 innings.

Eighth round: Western Carolina righthander Zebby Matthews. A starter and reliever, he led the team by pitching 96 innings with 3.67 ERA and 122 strikeouts, third best in school history.

Ninth round: Another righthander, UC Santa Barbara's Cory Lewis. He was 9-1 with 107 strikeouts in 88 innings and a 3.57 ERA.

Tenth round: Shortstop Dalton Shuffield of Texas State. Shuffield was a fifth-year senior who was Sun Belt Conference player of the year after hitting .378.

Three players with Minnesota connections were taken on Day 2:

Righthanded pitcher Will Frisch of Stillwater, who plays for Oregon State, went in the sixth round to the Cubs despite missing last season because of elbow surgery.

Gophers pitcher JP Massey was taken in the seventh round by Pittsburgh, three days after he announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Missouri.

Dylan Tebrake, a righthanded pitcher for Creighton, went to the Mets in the eighth round. He is a former Cold Spring Rocori standout who had 115 strikeouts in 93 innings for the Bluejays, going 8-2 with a 2.71 ERA.

The final 10 rounds of the draft are Tuesday.