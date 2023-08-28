More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Minnesota teenager catches wallet stuffed with $2,000 while fishing — but it wasn't a keeper
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Minnesota teenager catches wallet stuffed with $2,000 while fishing — but it wasn't a keeper
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
State + Local
State Appeals Court: Motorist didn't break law when he checked phone for who's calling while driving
However, a change in the law has since made it illegal to even hold a phone while driving for any reason.
East Metro
Unconscious boy pulled from pond in Woodbury, taken to hospital
The boy was taken to a hospital but police were not sure of the his health status.
www.startribune.com
Twins make a comeback to beat the Rangers 7-6
Royce Lewis' grand slam helped the team to their victory.
Business
USDA secretary announces $230M for rural development at Minnesota State Fair
Tom Vilsack, also the former governor of Iowa, took a few cross-state jabs from Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith while touring the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
High Schools
High school girls tennis 2023: Three takes on the season plus the state rankings
After 25 state appearances in 26 seasons, is it Rochester Mayo's time? Could Lourdes make it two titles for Rochester? And what's up with repeat 2A champ Minnetonka?