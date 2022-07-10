ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Luis Arraez couldn't stop proudly showing off what at first glance looked like any plain white folder.

But embossed on the front was the All-Star Game logo, and the inside held his tickets, hotel information, schedule and all the other logistical details for his trip to Los Angeles in a week.

"This is amazing," Arraez said with a big smile. "… It's a goal for everybody, especially for me. It's my first time I'm going, so I'm excited."

Arraez and his Twins teammate Byron Buxton both earned selections Sunday to this year's All-Star Game, scheduled for July 19 at Dodger Stadium. It will be a debut for both, who will be reserves for the American League team.

Even though Arraez leads the league in batting average and is second in on-base percentage, the 25-year-old said he was still nervous about making it. He thought that because he's a utility player, voters could overlook him.

So when manager Rocco Baldelli called a team meeting at 11:20 a.m. before the final game against the Rangers, the Venezuelan knew this was the moment he'd so eagerly anticipated.

"I almost cried there," Arraez said. "… My heart started getting fast, and I said, 'OK, relax. It's your day today, so just enjoy it.'"

Buxton, meanwhile, didn't even realize there was a meeting, so he was doubly surprised.

"Luis, we knew he was going. Me, didn't have any idea, so it was a little bit more shocking," Buxton said. "[It] didn't really show but definitely a lot of emotions, happiness, for the accomplishment."

Buxton celebrated by hitting a home run in his first at-bat after hearing the good news. The 28-year-old has a knack for generating memories in Texas, as he also made his MLB debut here against the Rangers in 2015. Since then, he's evolved into one of the best centerfielders and hitters in the league, though injuries have limited him regularly.

This season, he's played in 67 of the Twins' 87 games so far while managing right knee tendinitis. And while he has 23 home runs in 2022, he said he's likely to skip the Home Run Derby to make sure he's available when the Twins play the Tigers the Saturday after the All-Star Game.

Both Arraez and Buxton mentioned sharing this moment with their families, including their wives and kids — Arraez has two daughters and Buxton two sons. It was clear that this honor meant a lot to both of them.

"Going to the game and being able to represent the Twins is more of a dream come true," Buxton said. "There's nothing for me like being in our uniform and going out there representing the Twins, and I'm just trying to do whatever I can to make us proud."