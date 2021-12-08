Twins' Class A outfielder Gabriel Maciel, a native of Brazil acquired three years ago from Arizona in the Eduardo Escobar trade, has been drafted by Oakland in the minor-league Rule 5 draft.
The Twins could not draft anyone with the eighth pick because their Triple-A roster is full.
The major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until the lockout ends.
Maciel, 22, hit .238 in 73 games for Class A Cedar Rapids last season.
• TheTwins have also canceled TwinsFest next month, but announced today that their annual Winter Caravan will resume in late January with dates and stops to be announced.
