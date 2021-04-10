The good news: The Twins are undefeated in nine inning games this year.

The bad news: The Twins are winless in extra innings this year.

Seattle won 4-3 in 10 innings at Target Field on Saturday after taking the lead first off a pair of solo homers in the third inning. The Twins are 5-3 on the season, with all losses coming in extra innings.

Twins fans - another sellout crowd of 9,817 – let Seattle centerfielder Taylor Trammel have his first career homer ball back after he hit one to right field. Mitch Haniger followed with his own solo fly, this one to left, later on in the inning.

In the bottom of the third the Twins answered, Leftfielder Kyle Garlick hit a line-drive single before Nelson Cruz hit his fourth home run of the season, 364 feet off the first pitch of his at-bat.

The Mariners broke the deadlock at the top of the eighth inning. J.P Crawford reached first after a ground ball toward relief pitcher Alexander Colomé and then stole second. Kyle Seager batted him in on a sharp liner toward center.

But the Twins yet again answered in the bottom of the eighth. A wild pitch from reliever Rafael Montero allowed pinch-runner Jake Cave to score and Buxton to take his place at third. Montero then intentionally walked Kepler – who eventually stole second – to bring up a slumping Miguel Sano with two outs. It worked, as Sano struck out to keep the score tied at 3-3.

In the 10th, Haniger's sacrifice fly scored Trammell, who started on second per the extra-innings rule, and that held as the winning run.

Twins starter Michael Pineda lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Seattle lefty Yusei Kikuchi also managed six innings, allowing five hits and two runs with two walks and six strikeouts.