GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Taylor Trammell, Seattle

The rookie center fielder recorded his first career home run in the third inning and scored the winning run in the 10th.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Times the Twins have lost their first three extra-inning games in a season, with the previous four streaks through the 1980s and '90s lasting from four to 10 losses.

18 Consecutive starts from righthander Michael Pineda in which opponents didn't scored more than three runs in the first five innings, dating to June 2019.

1 Hits off Taylor Rogers in two innings of relief, but the bunt single by Braden Bishop helped the Mariners push across the winning run.

ON DECK

The Twins' Matt Shoemaker and the Mariners' Chris Flexen face off as the teams finish the three-game series.

Megan Ryan