More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
No. 1 Eden Prairie rolls past No. 3 Shakopee
Eden Prairie took the lead for good with a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half.
Twins
Reusse: Lewis made it feel good to be a Twins fan again
At times this season, it felt hard to give the Twins much credit. Then Royce Lewis returned in mid-August, and suddenly even septuagenarian sports writers got less grumpy.
www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Twins
Lewis on injured list with hamstring injury; Luplow returns to Twins
Royce Lewis was put on the injured list because of a hamstring pull, but the team hopes he'll be ready for the playoffs. Jordan Luplow was recalled from St. Paul.