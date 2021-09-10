THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.79 ERA) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.29)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. LHP Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.07)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (62-78) had a four-game winning streak ended by a 4-1 loss in Cleveland on Thursday. The loss concluded a 4-3 road trip for the Twins. The Twins lead the season series with the Royals 7-6. The teams have split six games at Target Field this season and will conclude the regular season with a three-game series in Kansas City, Oct. 1-3. ... Pineda will make his first start since Aug. 13. Pineda, who missed 20 games because of a mild left oblique strain, pitched three shutout innings on Monday in Cleveland. ... In 13 games since Aug. 27, the Twins bullpenhas allowed only five earned runs with 51 strikeouts in 49 innings.

ROYALS UPDATE

The Royals (63-77) ended a two-game losing streak and earned a split of a four-game series in Baltimore with a 6-0 victory on Thursday. ... After going 18-37 in May and June, the Royals are 30-31 since July 1. ... The Royals are 29-42 on the road. ... Lynch, a rookie who was the Royals' first-round draft pick in 2018, will make his first start against the Twins. It will be his 12th start of the season. ... RHP Greg Holland was activated from the injured list on Thursday. Holland had missed 23 games because of shoulder impingement syndrome. C Cam Gallagher (left knee inflammation) was put on the injured list Sunday.

JOEL RIPPEL