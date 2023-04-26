More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Is Minneapolis woman entitled to proceeds from sale of her condo for back taxes?
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering Hennepin County's seizure and sale of a condo.
Business
This Minnesota farmer needs a truck with a cooler for her vegetables. Congress' farm bill could help
A push is on by BIPOC farmers to court more attention this congressional farm bill negotiation season. Some say the need is immediate.
High Schools
Hot lacrosse ahead: Perennial boys state finalists Benilde-St. Margaret's and Prior Lake to meet
That's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the rankings. Also near: No. 8 Rosemount, with two explainable losses, vs. No. 8 Wayzata.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud man indicted on first-degree murder charge for workplace shooting
36-year-old Michael J. Carpenter is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Nicole M. Hammond after she rebuffed his advances.
Twins
Maeda shelled for 10 runs as Twins miss chance to sweep Yankees
Making his first start since an injury scare last week, Kenta Maeda put the Twins in a hole they couldn't dig out of, despite Jose Miranda's two home runs.