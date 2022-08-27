Because of tonight's Vikings preseason game, the entire Twins-Giants game will be broadcast on FOX9+. The game is part of the FOX national baseball package.
Here is where to find Fox 9+ on area cable and satellite systems.
The first hour will also be broadcast on Ch. 9 before it switches to the Vikings-Broncos pregame show.
The Vikings-Denver broadcast starts on Ch. 9 with the pregame show at 7 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.
