BALTIMORE — Twins first baseman Miguel Sano will have a surgical procedure to repair the meniscus in his left knee, manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday.

Sano was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

He hurt the knee a week ago while celebrating a walkoff victory against Detroit at Target Field, then sat out three games before coming back Saturday at Tampa Bay.

But he left that game early because of continued pain in that left knee.

"When I came out of the game on Saturday, it felt worse, and then that's why I got the crutches," Sano said Monday in Spanish through an interpreter. "And then I used the crutches [Sunday] because I couldn't walk on my own."

Baldelli said the procedure would happen later this week, with no timeline for return.