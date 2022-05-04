GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ryan Jeffers, Twins

The 24-year-old catcher hit a three-run homer to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Consecutive games in which Carlos Correa has recorded at least one hit, going 13-for-27 in that time.

34-14 The Twins' record against Baltimore since 2014, the best of non-American League East teams.

ON DECK

RHP Dylan Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA) faces Orioles RHP Kyle Brandish (0-1, 3.00 ERA) at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.