CLEVELAND — The Twins have a two-game lead in the American League Central over the Guardians as the teams meet today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Progressive Field.

But the Twins' lead could be much larger. Wednesday's 7-6 loss in 10 innings was thanks to poor relief pitching by Emilio Pagan and Jharel Cotton, who combined to give up a three-run lead. Both faced the music afterwards, but it's the fourth time the Twins bullpen — and particularly Pagan — have given up a late lead to the Guardians in the past week.

2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.07 ERA) pitches for Cleveland against Twins righthander Chris Archer (2-3, 3.14).

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Josh Naylor, DH

Owen Miller, 1B

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Sandy Leon, C

Myles Straw, CF