four-game series at target field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. LHP J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 5.03) vs. RHP Matt Manning (1-2, 7.94)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.85) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. RHP Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.36) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.14)

Twins update

The Twins (35-50) close out their pre-All Star break schedule with four games against the Tigers. The Twins are 3-2 against the Tigers — all in Detroit — so far this season. After the four-day All-Star break, the teams will open the second half of the season July 16 with a four-game series in Detroit. … Happ is 3-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) against the Tigers, but he is 0-1 in five starts since defeating them in September 2017. … Luis Arraez has batted .324 with seven RBI in 20 games since coming off the injured list June 14.

TIGERS update

The Tigers (40-47) are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Rangers in Texas. The victory was the sixth in the past eight games for the Tigers, who have won three consecutive series. ... Since going 8-19 in April, the Tigers are 32-28 since May 1. ... Jonathan Schoop, who spent the 2019 season with the Twins, was hitting .180 on May 8 after going hitless in two games against the Twins. Since then, he has raised his average to .273. ... Former Twin Robbie Grossman has 11 home runs, matching his career high set with the Twins in 2016.

JOEL RIPPEL