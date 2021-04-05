THREE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM; Monday's game also on ESPN

Monday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Matt Shoemaker vs. RHP Jose Urena

Tuesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP J.A. Happ vs. RHP Casey Mize

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (1-0, 0.00)

TIGERS UPDATE

Detroit, now managed by A.J. Hinch after Ron Gardenhire retired, opened the season by taking two out of three at home vs. Cleveland, including Boyd pitching 5⅔ scoreless innings to outduel AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber in a 3-2 victory Thursday. … Detroit has finished last in the AL Central in each of the past two seasons and four of the past six. … The Tigers drafted former second-round pick Akil Baddoo out of the Twins system in the Rule 5 draft in December, and Sunday the 22-year-old outfielder homered on the first major league pitch he saw, from Aaron Civale. Baddoo made the team after hitting .325 with five home runs this spring. … Their roster includes four other former Twins: C Wilson Ramos, IF Jonathan Schoop, IF Niko Goodrum and LF Robbie Grossman.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins had their troubles against the Tigers last year, going 6-4, with the Twins twice coming from behind in their final at-bat to win. They lost all three games they played in Detroit. The Twins are 43-24 vs. the Tigers over the past four seasons. … After not starting in three games in a National League park, DH Nelson Cruz will return to the lineup in one of his favorite venues. He has hit 17 home runs in Comerica Park, more than any road park except Angels Stadium (22). … Shoemaker will make his Twins debut against his favorite foes. He is 4-1 with a 0.68 ERA in six career starts against the Tigers, holding Detroit scoreless in three of them and never allowing more than two runs. … Maeda, on the other hand, is 0-2 in two starts at Comerica, with a 5.25 ERA.

Phil Miller