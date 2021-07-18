GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER
Robbie Grossman, Detroit
The ex-Twins player led off the first inning with a home run, his third against his old team this year.
GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER
Akil Baddoo, Detroit
The ex-Twins prospect launched a two-out, bases-loaded liner into the gap for a three-run triple.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Twins extra-base hits in Game 1, only the third time this season they have failed to collect one.
1:55 Time it took to play seven innings in Game 1, tying it for the fastest game of the season.
7 RBI for Baddoo in two bases-loaded at-bats vs. the Twins this year; he hit a grand slam in April.
3 Stolen bases this season by 41-year-old Nelson Cruz, fifth-most on the Twins.
ON DECK
J.A. Happ, who has not won a road game since April, will try to break that streak against Wily Peralta.