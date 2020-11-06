Nelson Cruz of the Twins won a Silver Slugger Award as the top designated hitter in the American League for the second consecutive season.

The award was voted on by league coaches and managers.

Cruz won a Silver Slugger for the fourth time, twice with Seattle (2015 and 2017) and twice with the Twins. Cruz, 40, hit .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI as the Twins won the American League Central title.