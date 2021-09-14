THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Tuesday, 2:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (4-6, 4.44)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. • FS1, 830-AM: LHP Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.59) vs. LHP Logan Allen (1-6, 6.86)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.72 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (5-3, 3.04)

TWINS UPDATE

The teams are meeting for the final time this season. The Twins have won four consecutive series from the Indians since Cleveland won the teams' first series of the season in April. The Twins lead the season series 10-6 and won three of four from the Indians last week in Cleveland. ... The first game of Tuesday's doubleheader is a makeup of a postponement from June 26. ... Ryan will make his second start against the Indians in six days. Last week in Cleveland, Ryan retired the first 19 batters he faced and allowed only one hit in seven innings.

CLEVELAND UPDATE

The Indians (69-72) were idle Monday after being swept in a three-game interleague series by Milwaukee over the weekend in Cleveland. In a 3-0 loss to the Brewers on Saturday, the Indians were no-hit for the third time this season. ... They are 2-8 in their past 10 games but remain in second place in the A.L. Central. ... They are 36-25 against A.L. Central teams, including 11-1 against Kansas City.... Quantrill allowed only one run and four hits in 7⅔ innings against the Twins in a 4-1 victory in the series finale last Thursday. ... McKenzie allowed only one run and three hits in six innings in a 3-0 loss to the Twins last Wednesday. McKenzie took a perfect game into the eighth against Detroit on Aug. 15. ... RHP Shane Bieber will miss the series. Bieber, sidelined since June 13 because of a shoulder strain, is expected to start a rehab assignment Tuesday.

JOEL RIPPEL