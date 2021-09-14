GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Completed Yankees comeback from a five-run deficit with a dramatic game-tying, three-run, eighth-inning home run
BY THE NUMBERS
20 Runs batted in by Judge, to go with his seven homers and .325 average, in 24 career games against the Twins (including playoffs)
2 Walk-off hits by Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez during his seven-year career, both of them against the Twins
19 Twins players who have homered 30 times in a season, a club that Jorge Polanco joined on Monday
UP NEXT
The season's fifth doubleheader is a day-night split, with Joe Ryan and Charlie Barnes scheduled to start against Cleveland in Target Field.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1
All on one swing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. topped his Hall of Fame father and moved ahead of Shohei Ohtani.
Sports
Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers
Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single in his first big league start, Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of 400-foot homers and the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night.
Sports
Carr's TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT
Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones after the Raiders squandered their first possession of overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 on Monday night in the team's first game with fans in Las Vegas.
Twins
Aaron Judge's eighth-inning home run completes Yankees comeback
That's 20 RBI in 24 games against the Twins for the New York slugger.
Lynx
Lynx continue path to WNBA playoffs, hoping for top four seed with two games remaining
Games at Indiana and Washington are all that are left during the regular season for the four-time champions.