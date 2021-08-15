THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.45 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.13)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.53) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.64)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (52-66) conclude their season-long nine-game homestand after winning two of three from the White Sox and Rays, both division leaders. They have won three consecutive series for the first time all season, having won three of four at AL West-leading Houston. ... The Twins have played three series against Cleveland this season, winning five of the nine games. Only three current Twins players have appeared in more than five of those games: 3B Josh Donaldson and SS Andrelton Simmons have started all nine, and LF Luis Arraez has played in eight. ... Jax, coming off the first quality start of his career—three earned runs and 10 strikeouts in six innings against the White Sox—will be facing Cleveland for the first time.

CLEVELAND UPDATE

Cleveland (57-59) won two of three at Detroit, getting a near-perfect game from Tristan McKenzie on Sunday, to move a game ahead of the Tigers for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland was 40-31 on June 24 going into its first visit to Target Field, when the Twins won two of three; the Indians are 17-28 since the start of that series. ... 3B Jose Ramirez hit his 26th home run on Sunday. Since the start of the 2017 season, Ramirez leads the majors with 317 extra-base hits. ... OF Myles Straw is hitting .317 in 16 games since being acquired from Houston. ... LHP Sam Hentges, a Mounds View High School product, is 1-4 with a 7.95 ERA in 19 appearances.

JOEL RIPPEL