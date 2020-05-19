Fox Sports North is showing Game 7 of the 1987 World Series between the Twins and St. Louis starting at 7 p.m.
In concert with the broadcast, Michael Rand of the Star Tribune is hosting a watch party on Zoom. Guests are expected to include Frank Viola and Tim Laudner, the Game 7 starting pitcher and catcher, as well as other Star Tribune journalists and fans.
You can watch below after 7 p.m. or on our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Minn. nursing homes, already site of 81% of COVID-19 deaths, still taking in infected patients
