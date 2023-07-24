The Twins put Byron Buxton on the paternity list Monday before starting a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.

The team's designated hitter and his wife, Lindsey, were expecting their third child, who will join sons Brixton and Blaze.

Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from St. Paul to take Buxton's place for the series.

In 81 games this season, Buxton is hitting .195 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI.

Larnach has played in 47 games for the Twins this season. He has six home runs and 31 RBI and a .211 batting average.

In his past 27 games at Class AAA with the Saints, Larnach hit .202 with five home runs.

In Monday's series opener, Mariners righthander Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA) will face Twins righthander Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10). Game time is 6:40 p.m. on BSN.

The Mariners are 50-49 and fourth in the AL West, while the Twins lead the AL Central at 53-48. They are coming off a three-game sweep of the White Sox.