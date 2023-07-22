A year ago, the first-place Twins knew they needed to upgrade their pitching staff. They acquired one starter and two relievers at the trade deadline.

Nearing this year's Aug. 1 trade deadline, the Twins again sit in first place, and they have a clear offensive area they need to improve.

Don't expect them to employ the same strategy as last year with their offense. The Twins have hit better since the All-Star break, and they are counting on some of their underperformers to carry them through the final two months of the season.

"We always talk about the deadline and potential ways to add, but I think the crux of it is the vast majority of the production is going to come from most of the 26 you already have in that room," Derek Falvey, the Twins' president of baseball operations, said this month. "Can we add and complement that? Sure. But I think those guys are going to have to perform and be the engine that we built for the team."

The biggest area of concern for the Twins lineup is their lack of production against lefthanded pitching. They rank last in the majors in batting average (.222) and OPS (.668) with the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.1% of plate appearances). When Atlanta swept the Twins last month, it opted to start lefthander Kolby Allard, and his career 6.07 ERA, over righty Michael Soroka to exploit the matchup.

The Twins have guys who have traditionally hit well against lefties, but Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer are all at least 75 points below their career OPS in those platoon advantages. The bonus is they should receive some reinforcement in the infield when players return from injuries. Jorge Polanco began a rehab assignment this week. Royce Lewis could return in mid-August. It's been a rough season for Jose Miranda but he'll add depth.

That likely puts a righthanded-hitting outfielder atop the Twins' wish list. Some options they could consider:

Lane Thomas, Nationals: It'll take a strong package of prospects to acquire Thomas, who is hitting .292 with 16 homers and 52 RBI through 96 games. He's excellent against lefties (1.065 OPS) and he's not a free agent until after the 2025 season.

Nick Senzel, Reds: The Twins know Reds players well. Senzel, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, is versatile and has crushed lefty pitching this year (.972 OPS). Under team control through the 2025 season, he has experience at third base and center field.

Tommy Pham, Mets: Pham injured his groin this week and that will be monitored closely. A free agent at the end of the season, he has an .889 OPS against lefties and has played well in a fourth outfielder role.

Randal Grichuk, Rockies: Teams always must be wary about the Coors Field effect for Rockies hitters, but he has a .929 OPS against lefthanders, and he has experience at all three outfield positions. Grichuk is a free agent at the end of the season.

The Twins dipped into their farm system last year to acquire players with multiple seasons of team control, but those deals already look lopsided. Nine starts from Tyler Mahle cost them six seasons worth of Reds rookies Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Steer, notably, has a .935 OPS against lefties and moved to left field. Even if nobody expected Yennier Cano to turn into an All-Star from the Jorge López trade, Class AA pitcher Cade Povich is a highly rated prospect in the Orioles farm system.

"There may be more general industrywide conversations about maybe mixing and matching with an area of depth off your major league roster for an area of need off your major league roster, but we approach every deadline that way," Falvey said.

If the Twins opt to trade off their 40-man roster, they have a glut of lefthanded-hitting outfielders.

Along with complementing the offense, the Twins could use bullpen help. Outside of Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, they lack many proven relief options. Emilio Pagán has pitched better lately, and Jordan Balazovic has performed well in his first stretch as a reliever, but there was a reason they sought López at last year's deadline.

"If we can get Brock Stewart and Caleb Thielbar back in that bullpen, I think that really is like a trade deadline acquisition or two ultimately with what we have now," Falvey said.

Some potential late-inning relievers who will likely be available:

Pierce Johnson, Rockies: A free agent at the end of the season, Johnson has 13 saves this season. He owns a 6.05 ERA, but he's struck out 57 batters in 38.2 innings while pitching much better in road ballparks.

Chris Stratton, Cardinals: A spin-rate extraordinaire, Stratton has a 4.09 ERA through 39 appearances with one save. A soon-to-be free agent, he's totaled 55 strikeouts and 13 walks in 50⅔ innings.

José Cisnero, Tigers: He made four appearances against the Twins last month. Posted a 3.25 ERA through 36 innings with 40 strikeouts and 14 walks. Another free agent at the end of the season.