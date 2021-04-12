Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Monday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25) vs. LHP Martin Perez (0-0, 5.40)

Tuesday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (2-0, 1.54) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.40)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 1.64) vs. RHP Garrett Richards (1-0, 10.29)

Red Sox update

After starting the season with three losses to Baltimore, they have won six games in a row, sweeping the Rays and Orioles. They averaged 1.7 runs in the losing streak, but 8.3 per game in the week since. … Their 3.92 ERA ranks in the lower half of the AL, however. … DH J.D. Martinez, who homered three times Sunday, leads the majors with 12 extra-base hits this season; Byron Buxton is second with 10. … 1B Bobby Dalbec has not homered this year but hit five homers off the Twins in spring training last month. … Eovaldi owns a 7.88 ERA in three Target Field starts. … Boston added a pair of super-utility players in Kiké Hernandez and former Twin Marwin Gonzalez in the offseason.

Twins update

They let a 6-0 lead Sunday vs. Seattle evaporate, and Alexander Colome had his second blown save of the young season. … Three of their four losses have come in extra innings. They had not started 0-3 in extra-inning games since 1998. … They have won the season series against Boston only once in the past 13 seasons (they didn't play in 2020), going 5-2 in 2015. They are 36-50 against the Red Sox since 2007. … They have averaged 6.1 runs per game so far, and are third in the AL in runs scored behind Houston and Boston. … Only Cleveland has given up fewer runs in the AL this year. … Happ is 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 26 career starts vs. Boston, but Berrios is 0-4 in five starts. … 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is eligible to come off the IL during the series.