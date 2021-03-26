FORT MYERS, Fla. – Mike Bell, who served as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's bench coach during the 2020 season, died of kidney cancer on Friday. He was 46.

Bell, the son and brother of MLB managers, was on what he hoped would be a similar career path, having spent a decade in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization as a minor-league manager and player-development executive before accepting the Twins' job in late 2019.

As the bench coach, Bell "became absolutely invaluable to what we do," Baldelli said earlier this week. "I feel fortunate, I really do feel lucky, that I've had the opportunity to work with [him]."

Bell was the brother of Reds manager David Bell, whose team trains near his brother's home in Arizona. He is the son of Buddy Bell, a longtime major-league third baseman who managed the Tigers, Rockies and Royals; and the grandson of Gus Bell, who played 15 years as an outfielder for the Pirates, Reds, Mets and Braves.

Bell fell sick in January, and an examination discovered a tumor in his kidney that was removed, along with part of his liver, during surgery in early February. Bell remained at his home in the Phoenix area while the Twins gathered for spring training, and Baldelli said he and other members of his staff kept in touch with their missing coach, who offered input on the makeup of the team.

"The Minnesota Twins are devastated by the loss of Mike Bell," the team said in a statement. "In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact — not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met.

"The Twins join the baseball world in mourning Mike's untimely passing; our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife, Kelly, his three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline, and the entire Bell family during this difficult time."

Bell played in 19 major league games for Cincinnati in 2000. He retired as a player in 2005.

The Twins game Friday night against Atlanta at Hammond Stadium will be played, at the request of the Bell family.