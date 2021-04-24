More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Happ takes no-hitter into the eighth inning, Twins beat Pittsburgh 2-0
J.A. Happ, whose Twins career was delayed by a positive COVID test in spring training, didn't make history, but he and the bullpen did manage to deliver the Twins' first victory in more than a week.
Loons
Minnesota United's 'place of worship' set to reopen for 4,100 faithful
Minnesota United has not played before fans at Allianz Field since October 2019 and team CEO Chris Wright predicts Saturday's crowd "will make the noise of 20,000.''
Twins beat Pirates 2-0
J.A. Happ takes no-hitter into the eighth inning during the Minnesota Twins 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 23, 2021.
Loons
French team bids adieu to striker Hunou, wishes him well with Loons
Adrien Hunou is an attacking midfielder who can play a left-side role that has identified as a team need after Kevin Molino departed.
Local
Mother of Daunte Wright's child: 'This feels like a nightmare'
Attorney for Wright's former girlfriend calls for accountability.