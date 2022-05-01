FOUR-GAME SERIES AT CAMDEN YARDS

All games on 102.9-FM, 830-AM

Monday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN Plus: RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.54)

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN: RHP Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.17 ERA) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmerman (1-1, 0.93)

Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN Plus: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00)

Thursday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN: TBA vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins are 13-9 — their first time at four games over .500 since 2020 — after winning two of three at Tampa Bay over the weekend, giving them nine victories in 10 games. The Twins are 5-5 on the road this season after going 35-46 away from Target Field last year. ... The Twins have won four consecutive season series from the Orioles. They were 4-2 against the Orioles last season, going 1-2 in Baltimore. … Josh Winder's six shutout innings Sunday continued the Twins' trend of solid starting pitching. On the season, Twins starters are 8-6 with a 2.74 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 106⅓ innings. ... Paddack has faced the Orioles once before, in 2019 with San Diego.

ORIOLES UPDATE

The Orioles (8-14) beat Boston 9-5 on Sunday, only their second victory in seven games. The Orioles, who have lost more than 100 games in three of the past four seasons, are 5-4 at home and 3-10 on the road. In their nine home games, Orioles pitchers have combined for a 2.14 ERA. ... INF Tyler Nevin, son of former Twins player Phil Nevin, made his major league debut Friday and hit a two-run single Sunday. … The club announced LHP Alex Wells has a left UCL strain and will miss eight to 12 weeks. All-Star LHP John Means, who threw a no-hitter in 2021, is out for the season after having Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery last month.