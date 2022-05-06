Oakland Athletics at Twins

Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m., BSN-Extra, 830-AM: LHP Cole Irvin (2-1, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 2.20)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP James Kaprielian (0-1, 18.00) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.15)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., BSN-Extra, 830-AM: RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-4, 4.81) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63)

A's update: After an offseason dump of key players Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, Sean Manaea, Starling Marte and Mark Canha, Oakland is last in the AL West at 10-15 under new manager Mark Kotsay. ... C Sean Murphy leads the team with four homers and 15 RBI. ... 3B Sheldon Neuse is hitting .313 with 14 RBI.

Twins update: They have won 11 of 14 after Thursday night's game in Baltimore and are first in the AL Central. ... Winder entered the rotation when Sonny Gray (hamstring) went on the injured list and won his first start at Tampa Bay on Sunday with six scoreless innings. ... Manager Rocco Baldelli, IF Luis Arraez and P Dylan Bundy are sidelined because of COVID-19. ... 1B Miguel Sano (knee surgery), LF Kyle Garlick (calf) and RHP Bailey Ober (groin) are also out.