Columnist Chip Scoggins joins Michael Rand to talk about what's at stake for the final week of the regular season and what's ahead for the twins in the MLB playoffs.
You will be able watch here or by going to the Star Tribune sports video page on Facebook.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
To watch our some of our previous StribSports Live events, tap here.
The Latest: Sports staff salary cuts at North Carolina State
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___North Carolina State has announced temporary salary cuts or furloughs for coaches…
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 3 picks against the spread
Only two underdogs won last week. The guess here is five will win this week, including the Packers and one other you may see as a big surprise.
Twins
Ifs and buts: All you'll want to know about the Twins and the playoffs
The American League postseason race has taken quite a turn in the last few days, and we have (almost) all of the options about what could happen involving the Twins.
Twins
StribSports Live at 1 p.m.: The Twins get ready for the postseason
Twins
Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to retire after season
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, the former first-round pick whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, announced Thursday he will retire after the season.