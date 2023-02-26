FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins added a couple more right-handed options for their bullpen on Sunday by claiming Dennis Santana off waivers from the Braves, and signing former Red Jeff Hoffman to a minor-league contract.

Santana, 26, has pitched for the Dodgers and Rangers in his five-year career, posting a 5.12 ERA in 139 career innings. Santana's fastball averaged 96.8 mph last season, and he was credited with 20 holds, more than any Twin.

Hoffman, 30, owns a 5.68 ERA in 348 1/3 career innings with the Rockies and Reds. Last season he averaged 94.2 mph with his fastball, and he struck out 45 batters in 44 2/3 innings before his season was cut short in August when he suffered a bone bruise.

Phillies 10, Twins 8

Veteran infielder Elliot Soto belted a grand slam for the Twins, but they still dropped the Grapefruit League contest in Clearwater, Fla.

Trevor Magill gave up six runs in one-third of an inning in the sixth as the the Phillies took the lead on Ethan Wilson's grand slam.