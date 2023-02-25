Baseball's key rule changes:

  1. Clocks come to baseball: There will be a 30-second timer between batters, a 15-second timer between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on. Upshot: Using the pitch timer, minor league games last season were shorter by an average of 26 minutes.
  2. Fewer throw-overs: Pitchers are limited to two pick-off attempts or step-offs per batter. If a third is unsuccessful, it's a balk. Upshot: Steal attempts in the minor leagues increased from 2.23 to 2.83 last season.
  3. Less shifting: All four infielders must play on the infield dirt, and the rules now state that two infielders must be on each side of second base when the pitch is released. Upshot: Because of shifting, the major league batting average on balls in play decreased from .301 in 2006 to .291 last season.
  4. Bigger bases: Bases will be 18 inches square instead of 15. Upshot: The primary reason is to give players more room to operate and avoid collisions.