The Twins and Tigers finish their five-game series today (1:10 p.m., FSN) at Target Field after the Twins blew a 6-2 lead Sunday and lost 10-8.

Reliever Cody Stashak (pictured) was activated from the 10-day injured list after missing 24 games because of a low back inflammation. Reliever Devin Smeltzer, was is 2-0 this season despite a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, was sent to the St. Paul site to make room on the 28-man roster.

The Twins fell a game-and-a-half behind the White Sox in the American League Central thanks to Sunday's defeat, which featured some misadventures from veteran left fielder Eddie Rosario.

Michael Pineda starts for the Twins, who are 17-5 at home, today. He got a no-decision in his first appearance after a 60-game suspension for using banned diuretic. Righthander Michael Fulmer starts for the Tigers.

Nelson Cruz (hip) will miss a second consecutive day for the Twins. Shortstop Jorge Polanco also gets the day off, and LaMonte Wade Jr. will move into the leadoff spot and play first base. Wade had two plate appearances Sunday where he saw at least 10 pitches, but this is only the second time he's played first base as a professional ... he did it once last season after the Twins clinched the division.

TIGERS

Victor Reyes, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 1B

Willi Castro, SS

Christin Stewart, LF

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Austin Romine, C

Isaac Paredes, 3B

TWINS

LaMonte Wade, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Brent Rooker, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jake Cave, RF

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C