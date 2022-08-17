GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Gio Urshela, Twins
From his sixth spot in the batting order, Urshela was 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Strikeouts for Twins starter Sonny Gray, which matches a season high set May 24 against Detroit.
2 Home runs for Gilberto Celestino in has past five games, his only two of the season since nabbing his first 74 games into the year.
