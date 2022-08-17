Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Gio Urshela, Twins

From his sixth spot in the batting order, Urshela was 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Strikeouts for Twins starter Sonny Gray, which matches a season high set May 24 against Detroit.

2 Home runs for Gilberto Celestino in has past five games, his only two of the season since nabbing his first 74 games into the year.