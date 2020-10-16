With more than two weeks to go before Election Day, more than 911,000 Minnesotans have already had their votes accepted, out of nearly 1.7 million who have requested ballots, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

The votes accepted to date have already surpassed the total number of early voters in the 2016 presidential election by more than 234,600, according to the Secretary of State.

Influenced by the coronavirus pandemic and a momentous presidential race, hundreds of thousands have already voted by mail and flocked to early voting centers in the Twin Cities.

About 285,000 people in Hennepin County have voted in the upcoming general election, more than a third of all registered voters in the county, according to Hennepin County Elections Manager Ginny Gelms. In Ramsey County, 100,385 ballots have been accepted, accounting for almost 30% of all registered voters in the county.

As Election Day Nov. 3 approaches, officials expect the volume of early voters to pick up. Hennepin and Ramsey counties will begin counting ballots next week and will open up additional early voting centers Oct. 27.

