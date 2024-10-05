These changes have happened quietly compared to the splash that followed decisions by Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2021 to stop requiring builders to add any minimum number of parking spots for new developments, among the first U.S. cities to do so. Advocates cheered the elimination of so-called “parking minimums” as a way to prioritize housing, transit, walkability and tax revenue over places to park cars. Opponents worried it would make it harder to drive, diminishing options to live, work and get around cities for the worse.