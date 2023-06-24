As First Lady Jill Biden rounded the corner to take the stage at Twin Cities Pride on Saturday, dozens of people adorned with rainbow-colored cowboy hats, capes, shirts, and clothing stood and showered her with applause.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to attend the Twin Cities' 51st annual Pride Festival this weekend, risking humid weather and a rainy forecast. Biden, who spoke after U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, promised support from her as well as the White House, as the battle for LGBTQ equality flares anew nationwide.

"I'm here ... to say loud and clear that you belong, that you are beautiful and that you are loved," Biden said. "That's the miracle that carries us through the darkest times ... let it remind you that you don't have to face these battles alone. You are never alone."

First Lady Jill Biden, flanked by United States Secret Service Agents, waves to the crowd as she walks to her motorcade after speaking during the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Loring Park in Minneapolis. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

For many attending Twin Cities pride this weekend, that sense of solidarity was more evident than in years before. Saturday's festival in Loring Park is followed by Sunday's parade through downtown Minneapolis.

Despite the celebration, 2023 marked a troubling year for LGBTQ people and allies. At least a dozen transgender and gender non-conforming people were killed this year. The Human Rights Campaign reported that more than 520 anti LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in legislatures across the country, and a record number of them target transgender and nonbinary people.

Such focus against transgender people moved David Petersen, who attended Saturday's pride festival to show solidarity.

"I feel like there's a lot more hate towards the gay community I've seen on social media, but even more so towards the trans community," Petersen said. "We don't have as many problems here, so I think the biggest concern is more outside of Minnesota."

John Spartz agreed, adding that it's important for supporters across age groups to support each other.

"You have these people now who are thinking: 'Oh, we can go after these trans people because we think they are weak.' Well then my question is, who's next?" Spartz said. "The message is simple: if we don't stand up now, as a united community, they will rip us apart."

Gosh Alice Jones might agree. Jones has performed drag since 1996 and says that it's been a huge part of her life. She says attending the festival and showing solidarity helps to move the community forward while showing that LGBTQ people are not a threat.

"We're not trying to hurt your families. We're not trying to change your lives. We're just trying to live our best life ourselves," Jones said. "The world is a small place. No matter where we're at, we've got to love each other and treat each other with respect."

Drag performer Gosh Alice Jones poses at the 51st Twin Cities Pride Festival

Much of that love and respect was on display at the festival Saturday. Many people hugged one another tightly. Some yelled "I love you" from nearby streets, waving rainbow-colored pride flags as they left.

Brooke Ross, lead photographer for the Twin Cities Pride Festival, said they expect at least 600,000 people will attend through the weekend — marking one of the festival's biggest crowds yet. Young people and old gathered in Loring Park around areas meant to help them connect with others. People danced together to the tune of Lady A's "Need You Now," and drums from a live band echoed across the park amid attendees' laughter.

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins said this year's festival feels complex amid national bills against LGBTQ people. Still, Jenkins said seeing the large crowds gathered Saturday shows the community is winning. And protections enacted for transgender people in Minneapolis and the rest of the state show her that Minnesota is challenging the norm.

"We are on the front edge of the battle for full equality," Jenkins said. "We're going to keep standing up for our young people and making sure that this is a world that they can not only survive, but thrive in."