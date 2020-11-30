A Twin Cities minister has been charged with molesting a 17-year-old girl.

Robert P. McKenzie, 49, of Brooklyn Park, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

McKenzie was booked into jail and has since been released on bail ahead of a Dec. 16 hearing. A message was left Monday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

McKenzie is a co-founder of Word of Faith Ministries, a Christian church that operates from a hotel in St. Louis Park.

According to the criminal complaint:

The teenager told police that she was in her bathroom in May, when McKenzie touched her sexually. She told him no and grabbed his hands in an effort to get him to stop. On Nov. 8, he touched her sexually in the home’s kitchen.

McKenzie admitted to the allegations, adding, “I had a perverted thought.”