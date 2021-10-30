ANDOVER

MAY 15

Arson. A portable toilet was set on fire at Oak Bluff Park, 14757 Bluebird St. NW.

MAY 19

Drugs. An officer responded to a report of a woman doing drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart, 1861 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW. The officer saw she had a straw, tinfoil and heroin in her hand. The 27-year-old woman was arrested for possession of narcotics.

JORDAN

MAY 11

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call in Valley Green Park. It was determined to be a verbal disturbance between a husband and wife regarding evacuating their pets during a storm. There was no physical altercation.

LAKE ELMO

APRIL 25

Property damage. A pickup owner reported someone stole the fuel from their vehicle by drilling a hole in the gas tank in the 9000 block of Hudson Boulevard.

LAKE SAINT CROIX BEACH

APRIL 27

Animal complaint. An injured dog was reported in the 2000 block of St. Croix Trail. The owner retrieved the dog and explained it was limping due to a previous injury that had not healed properly.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 8-14

Theft. An officer responded to a report of a theft at a home in the 16100 block of Flagstaff Avenue. Two roommates had a verbal fight the previous evening. When one roommate, a 42-year-old man, woke up the next morning, his wallet was missing and there were several charges on his credit card. The other roommate was suspected. After questioning, the 51-year-old man admitted to using the credit cards. He was arrested for theft.

MAPLE GROVE

APRIL 27

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of a bear with a bear trap on its paw in the 12100 block of 101st Avenue N. The state Department of Natural Resources was contacted.

MEDINA

APRIL 26

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of cows in the backyard of their home on the 1800 block of Medina Road. The cows' owner was located and he brought a trailer and loaded the cows into it.

MINNETRISTA

MAY 3

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious truck that was driving up and down Minneapolis Avenue. The officer located the truck, and the occupant said she was looking for her cat.

MAY 5

Fire. Officers responded to a burning complaint on Hunters Court. A 19-year-old man was found to have made a bonfire. He was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

NEW BRIGHTON

MAY 5

Property damage. Damage was reported at a gas station in the 200 block of County Road E2 after someone drove away from a pump without removing the nozzle from their vehicle.

OAK GROVE

MAY 17

Theft. A compound bow was stolen from a park in the 21700 block of Lake George Boulevard. It had been left unattended.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 5

Underage consumption. A 20-year-old woman was cited for underage consumption of alcohol at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community cultural center, 2330 Sioux Trail.

RAMSEY

MAY 3

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a female lying in a yard in the 14800 block of Krypton Court. The officer located the female in the resident's yard. The 18-year-old woman was extremely intoxicated and taken to the hospital.

RICHFIELD

MAY 11

Property damage. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for property damage.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 10

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Canterbury Card Club, 1100 Canterbury Road. A 23-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.