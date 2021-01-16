CHAMPLIN

DEC. 16

Theft. Tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 11200 block of Sumter Avenue.

EDINA

DEC. 16

Drugs. A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at Valley View Road and Clover Ridge.

FRIDLEY

DEC. 23

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 5300 block of NE. 4th Street. The reporting party provided video of a man screwing in a light bulb to light up the driveway. An hour later, the video showed another man unscrewing the light bulb.

Theft. Tools and a gun were stolen from a vehicle in the 7400 block of NE. Taylor Street.

MINNETRISTA

DEC. 20

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Oakland Street for over an hour. Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and he explained he pulled over to deal with a work emergency on his phone.

LAKE ELMO

DEC. 7

Suspicious activity. A deputy checking on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Stillwater Boulevard and Lake Elmo Avenue found it unoccupied with a note in the windshield stating AAA was coming to tow it.

LAKELAND

DEC. 6

Found property. A deputy on routine patrol found a drone on the ground at the intersection of Rivercrest Road and St. Croix Trail.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 23

Disorderly conduct. Employees reported finding a phone hidden in the women's bathroom at the Korean Service Center, 2417 W. Larpenteur Av. The phone was seized and the case is under investigation.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 21

Weapon. A 19-year-old felon was arrested for possessing a firearm, carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit, fleeing police and trespassing at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. He also had three Hennepin County warrants for his arrest.

DEC. 31

Assault. A 61-year-old Shakopee man was cited for assault at Kwik Trip, 16751 Fish Point Rd.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 13

Drunken driving. Police arrested a 31-year-old man for drunken driving after they found him asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked with its engine running in the 800 block of County Rd. D.

NEWPORT

DEC. 6

Suspicious activity. A deputy observed a vehicle occupied by two people parked behind a closed business in the 1000 block of Hastings Avenue at 2:15 a.m. The passenger had a warrant and attempted to run off. He was arrested.

PLYMOUTH

DEC. 17

Drugs. A 28-year-old Clearwater man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and a 58-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a traffic stop at Interstate 494 and Hwy. 55.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 4

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 7300 block of S. Elliot Avenue. A 52-year-old Richfield man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process.

St. Anthony

DEC. 23

Theft. An 18-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at Cub Foods, 3930 NE. Silver Lake Rd.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 25

Theft. A 27-year-old New Ulm woman was arrested for motor vehicle theft and drug possession at Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Rd.

DEC. 28

Drugs. A Savage man, 27, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a Scott County warrant, at County Rd. 101 and Shenandoah Drive.

SHOREWOOD

DEC. 20

Drunken driving. A 31-year-old Chan­hassen man was arrested for drunken driving at a traffic stop on Wood Duck Circle.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.