Authorities say they are looking for "several other vehicles" whose drivers did not stop at a crash scene southeast of Hudson, Wis., where a pedestrian from the Twin Cities suffered fatal injuries.

Joshua G. Thesig, 27, of Ramsey, was run over at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday while he was in the southbound lane of Hwy. 35 just south of Radio Road in Troy Township, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency medical responders took Thesig to Regions Hospital, where he died on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

A Sheriff's Office statement listed various potential factors leading to the crash death, among them wintry weather conditions that reduced visibility and challenging road conditions.

There were motorists who stopped at the crash scene, sheriff's officials said, but "we are continuing to search for several other vehicles there were in the area at the time of the incident."

What the statement did not say was whether authorities have located any driver who hit Thesig. In the meantime, the statement noted, "we continue to review information that we have obtained during this investigation."