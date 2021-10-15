A Twin Cities man was run over and killed by a driver in Alexandria this week.
The incident occurred about 7:20 a.m. Thursday at 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street, police said.
Police have not disclosed any of the circumstances leading to the crash.
The pedestrian who died, a 76-year-old man from Golden Valley, has not been identified.
The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Alexandria, remained at the scene "and has fully cooperated with law enforcement," a police statement read. Her identity also has not been released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
