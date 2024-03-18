A Twin Cities man is one of two drivers killed in a collision north of Mankato, officials said.
The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 22 in Kasota Township, the State Patrol said.
A 53-year-old man from Mankato was heading north on Hwy. 22 and collided with a southbound car being driven by a 20-year-old man from Jordan, the patrol said.
The identities of the drivers have yet to be released. The patrol has yet to say which driver was on the wrong side of the road leading up to the collision.
