For many years, state demographers and economic experts have noticed a concerning trend: Minnesota loses more people than it gains.

A report compiled by the Minnesota State Demographic Center revealed the state loses on average of more than 10,000 15- to 24-year-olds to other states each year.

To reverse this pattern and encourage more young people to build careers here in the Twin Cities, economic development organization Greater MSP partnered with several of Minnesota's top companies to host its annual Discover MSP Intern Week.

"In the workforce, the biggest asset we have is our people," said Matt Lewis, vice president of strategic initiatives at Greater MSP. "We launched this effort focused on specifically welcoming interns to the region."

During Intern Week, held June 16-22, interns from multiple Minnesota-based companies — including Medtronic, Mall of America, Target and more — came together to connect and network through participating in career development, volunteering and entertainment events.

Olga Baumann Arias, a corporate social responsibility and experiential events intern at Mall of America, had the opportunity to plan one event. Baumann Arias, a Hamline University graduate born and raised in Ecuador, planned the Community Care Give-Back event at the mall. The event provided Twin Cities interns with the opportunity to put together care packages for school-aged children in the area in addition to taking a behind-the-scenes tour of the mall and enjoying time in the Nickelodeon Universe theme park.

"The event went really well, and the volunteering had very high involvement," Baumann Arias said. "It had its obstacle, but I had a lot of guidance throughout the process of building the agenda and sending emails. I think it was a meaningful event."

Companies like Medtronic, who have partnered with Greater MSP since the founding of Intern Week in 2015, view the week of events as an opportunity to help interns connect with the company and the Twin Cities.

"We have 176 interns in Minneapolis, 70% of which have relocated to the area from another state," said Mark Smith, senior director of talent acquisition at Medtronic. "I feel very passionate about this state and the city. The internship program is a great way to bring in talent and drive awareness."

At Medtronic, interns don't just sit behind a desk, explained Becky Kieffer, the senior manager of Medtronic's early careers team. Instead, they work hands-on assisting as engineers who design and test innovative products and therapies.

"We want to make a difference in the lives of patients," Kieffer said. "Last year, 74 million people were impacted as a result of our products, and interns get to be a part of an organization that helps improve the lives of people.

Fredrick Emdin, 21, an intern at Children's Minnesota and student at Augsburg, listened to a presentation with a group of interns at Mall of America in Bloomington on Thursday, June 20.

Medtronic designed the internship program to be a pipeline for early career talent, and the team uses the internship as a sort of 10-12 week interview period, according to Kieffer and Smith. Medtronic offers 65% of interns full-time positions at the end of each summer.

Kieffer said there was "strong participation" in the intern week events, including the one at Mall of America that Baumann Arias planned.

Smith, a Minnesota transplant himself, understands the importance of building community. He chose to live in a city where he felt "a sense of connection" and said it is an important consideration for any job seeker.

"People in Minneapolis have really good values, and there's a real charm about how people interact and regard each other," Smith said. "The city is very cool. It's got great restaurants and places to go."

To Lewis and Greater MSP, being an intern in 2024 means considering the city's affordability, abundance of job opportunities and sense of community.

"We try to keep it fun, and we always try to be equipped to answer those questions," Lewis said.