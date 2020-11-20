There's enough sparkle and shine to go around; here's a list holiday light shows.

Glow Holiday Festival: Nov. 19-Jan 3. 4:30-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 4:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $46 per vehicle, advance tickets only. State Fairgrounds, 1262 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights. glowholiday.com.

Sever's Holiday Lights: A drive-through display with more than a million lights synchronized to festive music. Nov. 26-Jan. 3. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $7, per person, $25 per car maximum. Tickets available online or on-site. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee. seversholidaylights.com.

Christmas in Color: Drive-through light displays synchronized to music. 5:30-10 p.m. daily Nov. 27-Jan. 3. $30 per car, advance tickets only. Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee. christmasincolor.net.

Sam's Christmas Village & Light Tour: More than 6 million lights are featured in this interactive outdoor walk-through or drive-through displays. Nov. 27-Jan. 2: 5-9 p.m. daily, Mon.-Tue. drive-through only; Wed.-Sun. walk-through only. $10-$12, tickets available on-site. $10 parking Wed.-Sun. 710 Spring St., Somerset, Wis. samschristmasvillage.com.

Drive-Through Christmas in the Village: The village is closed, but will be lit up and decorated. 1-8 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 12-13. Free, but donations accepted. Dakota City Heritage Village, 4008 W. 220th St., Farmington. dakotacity.org.

Twin Cities Sightseeing Tours: This company dares holiday light lovers to be brave, bold and BYOB (blanket) aboard an open-air, private party bus ride with music, Santa and an elf for its All Is Bright Holiday Lights tour. Dec. 3-27. $150 for up to 13 riders. If you prefer to stay inside a cozy, heated coach, the Festive Holiday lights tour encompasses a two-hour ride to illuminated attractions for private parties. Thu.-Sun through Dec. 31. twincitiessightseeingtours.com.

Nature Illuminated: A drive-through experience with light work and animal art installations. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Dec. 3-Jan. 17. $50-$60 per car, advance tickets only. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, mnzoo.org.

Melissa Walker