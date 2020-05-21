7 a.m.
Today Details on the coronavirus pandemic; writer Clint Carter. (KARE, Ch. 11)
9 a.m.
Today 3rd Hour "Superfood Friday." (KARE, Ch. 11)
Live With Kelly and Ryan Steve Patterson, Adriene Mishler. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
10 a.m.
Today With Hoda & Jenna "Good Witch" star James Denton, "Decorate like the Pros" with Nate Berkus. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The View "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" podcast hosts Zach Braff and Donald Faison. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Noon
The Wendy Williams Show Suzanne Somers, Jaleel King, "Hot Topics." (KMSP, Ch. 9)
1 p.m.
Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry, Camila Alves McConaughey, Barbara Corcoran of "Shark Tank." (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Real Derek Hough, "Hotline Bling: A Viewer Affected By The Pandemic." (KMSP, Ch. 9)
2 p.m.
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth, Robert and Bindi Irwin. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Gronkowski of "Game On," Hozier performs "Wasteland, Baby!" (WCCO, Ch. 4)