'Shrinking'

One of the creators for this dynamite new show is Brett Goldstein, who plays the volatile Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso." That's appropriate, since "Shrinking" is the best feel-good sitcom since "Lasso" won our hearts. Jason Segel, who also joined the writers' room, plays Jimmy, a therapist whose unorthodox practices lead to unexpected friendships. The entire cast is terrific, none more so than Harrison Ford. As Jimmy's mentor, the usually tightly wound movie star loosens up by getting high, screaming at a peacock and relishing the chance to bellow lines like "You the Momma!" It's his best comedic role since "Working Girl" and a big reason "Shrinking" is the first great sitcom of 2023. Friday, Apple TV Plus

'Poker Face'

Rian Johnson has created another great detective — and it's no mystery where he got his inspiration. "The "Glass Onion" director's newest hero is Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) who might as well be detective Columbo's granddaughter. Everything, from the opening credits to the cinematography, pays homage to the classic Peter Falk series. But the episodes never feel like a rip-off. Lyonne, who talks like she was raised by Marge Simpson and Rosalind Russell, is aces as the ruffled sleuth outwitting high-profile guest stars like Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny and Adrien Brody. Lands Thursday, Peacock

'Putin and the Presidents'

Top diplomats and journalists analyze the psyche of Vladimir Putin in this brisk episode of "Frontline." The one-hour running time doesn't give viewers a thorough portrait of the Russian leader but you do get a fair number of examples of how Putin has attempted to manipulate five different American presidents, with varying degrees of success. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch.2

'Gunther's Millions'

At first, the star of this docuseries is the world's richest canine, a German shepherd who appears to have inherited a fortune, as well as some comely human admirers. But the spotlight gradually turns to Gunther's caretaker, Maurizio Mian, a PR master who would probably get along with the Tiger King. Is the dodgy dog story a creative form of tax evasion or an excuse to start a sex cult? Despite the filmmakers' best effort, Gunther won't comment. Wednesday, Netflix

'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong'

Viewers who grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons are already familiar with the animated shorts that made learning about grammar and math more fun than any adventure with the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles. Producers have recruited hip adults for this retrospective, which means we get Fortune Feimster's version of "Unpack Your Adjectives" and Black Eyed Peas' take on "Three Is a Magic Number." 7 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'The Ark'

A crew of gorgeous but inexperienced explorers find themselves manning a crippled spaceship in this fast-paced sci-fi drama that finds its own creative spin on "Lord of the Flies." It's not as ambitious as "Battlestar Galactica" or the "Star Trek" series but there are enough conflicts to keep you strapped in. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kimmel's evolution as a talk-show host has been one of the most fascinating and satisfying stories in late-night history. "JKL" has never been as innovative as "Late Night With David Letterman" or as influential as Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show,' but Kimmel has turned it into TV's coolest hang, a sleepover at the house of the kindest kid in school. ABC is celebrating the show's 20th anniversary with a prime-time special featuring the show's original guest list: George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay. Here's to two more decades. 9 and 10:35 p.m. Thursday, KSTP, Ch. 5; Hulu

'Nikki Bella Says I Do'

It isn't like there's a moment in the pro wrestler's recent romantic life that hasn't been captured by cameras. So it makes sense that her nuptials to "Dancing With the Stars" regular Artem Chigvintsev would justify an entire series. As reality stars go, Bella is fairly grounded, which keeps her from triggering the kind of outrageous comedy we've come to rely on from the Kardashians and the "Real Housewives." 8 p.m. Thursdays, E!