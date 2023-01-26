If you use television to educate yourselves during Black History Month, there are two required courses: "Roots," the 1977 landmark miniseries that opened up naive eyes to the deepest horrors of slavery, and "Eyes on the Prize," the 1987 docuseries honoring unsung heroes of the civil rights movement.

But don't stop there. Consider adding these newer programs to the curriculum.

'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World'

This four-part documentary dedicates considerable time to celebrating groundbreaking artists, a list that includes Public Enemy, Tupac Shakur and Queen Latifah. But it also acknowledges nonmusical influencers whose spirit is reflected in the genre's rebel roots. You'll come away convinced that Shirley Chisholm contributed more to hip-hop than Flavor Flav. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The 1619 Project'

Nikole Hannah-Jones may be a tremendous print journalist, but she doesn't have a dynamic screen personality. In this six-part adaptation of her Pulitzer-winning series for the New York Times, Hannah-Jones comes across like a college professor who would rather be in the research lab than the classroom. In a way, that approach is appropriate. "1619" has a lot of eye-opening takes on important issues, but the overall tone is so academic that you may be tempted to take some naps. Hulu

'Loudmouth'

The Rev. Al Sharpton doesn't mind that this film about him has a seemingly offensive title. "People call me to blow up issues," he says. "I'm the blow-up man and I don't apologize for that." Director Jason Alexander reveals few details about Sharpton's personal life. He's more interested in examining how Sharpton's public persona has been painted by the media, often with broad, cartoonish strokes. Roku and on demand

'The Picture Taker'

The late photographer Ernest Withers took his camera everywhere, capturing iconic images from Emmett Till's funeral, Beale Street and the Montgomery bus boycott. But this "Independent Lens" feature isn't an unabashed love letter. It also looks at evidence that indicates he was an FBI informer. It's a blurry profile of a complicated man. 10 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

This brash cartoon series, which drops its second season this week, is primarily centered on a teenage girl navigating puberty, which means lots of time battling Mom and batting eyes at boys. But the show's writers find innovative ways to sneak in references to underappreciated Black pioneers, like gay rights advocate Ernestine Eckstein, race car driver Willy T. Ribbs and early aviator Hubert Julian, best known as the Black Eagle of Harlem. Savvy parents might use these references to nudge their kids down some fascinating rabbit holes. Disney Plus

'Is That Black Enough for You?!?'

Film buff Elvis Mitchell nods to plenty of familiar films in this trip down memory lane but the documentary is most fascinating when he spotlights lesser-known titles like 1969's "Slaves," starring Dionne Warwick, and 1959's "Odds Against Tomorrow" with Harry Belafonte. Even die-hard movie buffs will stumble across new suggestions to add to their must-see lists. Netflix

'Louis Armstrong's Black and Blues'

Armstrong was the most important artist of the 20th century but there hasn't been nearly enough said about his vast contributions. Sacha Jenkins' documentary is the finest attempt since Ken Burns' "Jazz" to give him his due. The film includes plenty of examples of Satchmo's upbeat onstage persona, one that annoyed many Black peers who labeled him as an "Uncle Tom." But Jenkins also uses personal letters and private audio recordings to reveal an angrier and lonelier side of the horn player. Apple TV Plus